A Cold Embrace: Fort Frances’ Wintry Week

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Residents in Fort Frances are waking up to a chilly -9°C morning, with a mix of clouds and potential flurries. The town is settling into a pattern of light snow and persistently low temperatures for the rest of the week.

Today’s Frosty Outlook

The day promises mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of light flurries. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly to a high of -6°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel more like -16°C in the morning and -8°C in the afternoon. Gentle winds of up to 15 km/h will accompany the day.

Snowy Evening and Night

As evening approaches, light snow is expected, with an accumulation of about 2 cm. The night will be cold, with a low of -10°C and a wind chill making it feel closer to -13°C.

Rest of the Week

Thursday will mirror Wednesday, with light snow throughout the day and a high of -6°C. Wind chill factors will make the morning feel like -16°C, warming slightly to -10°C in the afternoon. The night is set to be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -16°C.

Friday brings cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a colder high of -12°C. The temperature will drop further at night to -20°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For those braving the outdoors, it’s essential to dress warmly. Layer up with thermal wear, insulated coats, and waterproof boots. Gloves and hats are a must to prevent frostbite in these freezing conditions.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances often experiences more days with snowfall than the national average, thanks to its northern location and proximity to various lakes that contribute to increased precipitation during the winter months.

Stay Cozy and Prepared in Fort Frances!