Sherri Lynne WYNNE Faces Charges Related to Methamphetamine Trafficking

NIPIGON – NEWS – In response to public complaints, officers from the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) teamed up with the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to launch an investigation into drug trafficking within the Rocky Bay First Nation Territory.

Investigation Leads to Arrest

Following a thorough investigation, authorities obtained a warrant for the arrest of 52-year-old Sherri Lynne WYNNE, a resident of Rocky Bay First Nation.

Charges Filed

On January 9, 2024, Sherri Lynne WYNNE was taken into custody and charged with:

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamines (Crystal Meth), as per Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused has been detained pending a bail hearing.

Reporting Illicit Drug Activity

If you have any information related to illicit drug trafficking, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also choose to remain anonymous by reaching out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submitting a report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca. By doing so, you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your assistance can make a significant difference in keeping our communities safe from drug-related activities.