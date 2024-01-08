WInterpeg in Full Season with Cold Temperatures

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Residents of Winnipeg are waking up to a frosty morning with light snow and temperatures hovering around a frigid -18°C. The city is expected to experience more periods of snow throughout the day, accumulating 2 to 4 cm, accompanied by winds reaching up to 15 km/h.

Today’s Outlook

The high for the day is anticipated to be around -14°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel more like -24°C in the morning and -17°C in the afternoon. Visibility might be reduced due to the light snow, so commuters are advised to exercise caution on the roads.

Tonight’s Forecast

As the evening approaches, the periods of snow are expected to subside, giving way to partly cloudy skies. However, the temperature will drop to a low of -23°C, with wind chills making it feel as cold as -19°C in the evening and plummeting to -31°C overnight. There is a notable risk of frostbite, so residents should dress warmly and limit exposure to the cold.

Tomorrow’s Weather (Tue, 9 Jan)

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, with winds shifting to the southeast and accelerating to 20 km/h around noon. The high is projected to be -15°C, but the wind chill factor will make the morning feel like -31°C and the afternoon around -24°C. The risk of frostbite remains, and the UV index will be low at 1.

Night Forecast

The night is expected to be cloudy with a low of -17°C. Residents should prepare for chilly conditions.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Given the cold temperatures and risk of frostbite, it is essential to dress in layers. A thermal base layer, followed by a fleece or wool mid-layer, and a waterproof and windproof outer layer are recommended. Don’t forget a hat, gloves, and insulated boots.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Winnipeg is colloquially known as “Winterpeg” due to its long, extremely cold winters? The city often experiences temperatures below -30°C, making it one of Canada’s coldest cities during winter.