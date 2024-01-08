Frigid Temperatures and Snow Flurries Mark the Forecast for the Northern Communities

Armstrong and Whitesand – WEATHER – January 8, 2024 – The communities of Armstrong and Whitesand are currently facing extreme cold weather, with temperatures in Armstrong reaching a chilling -29°C. The day brings a mix of sun and cloud, with winds up to 15 km/h and a high of only -15°C.

There are no Extreme Cold alerts issued. Those kick in when either the temperature or the wind chill is forecast to be -30c for at least two hours.

Today’s Weather in Armstrong

The wind chill is particularly harsh, dropping to -34°C in the morning and -21°C in the afternoon, posing a significant risk of frostbite. Residents are advised to take precautions against the extreme cold.

Tonight’s Forecast for Armstrong and Whitesand

The evening is expected to be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries later. Periods of light snow are forecasted to begin after midnight. Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h, and the low is expected to be -17°C, with a wind chill of -24°C in the evening.

Tomorrow’s Outlook (Tue, 9 Jan)

Tuesday will see periods of light snow ending in the afternoon, followed by mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Local snow accumulation could reach 2 cm. Winds will remain steady at up to 15 km/h, and the high is expected to be -10°C, with a wind chill near -17°C.

Night Forecast

Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of flurries are expected, and the low will dip to -20°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the extreme cold and risk of frostbite, residents should wear insulated, windproof outerwear, thermal layers, and accessories like gloves, scarves, and hats. Footwear should be insulated and waterproof.