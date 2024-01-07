Public Assistance Requested in Search for Missing 24-Year-Old Erin Hill in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently calling for the public’s assistance in locating Erin Hill, a 24-year-old woman who has been reported missing. Erin was last seen on December 22, 2023, in the area of the 300 block of Archibald Street South in Thunder Bay.

Erin is described as an Indigenous female with a fair complexion, standing 5’4″ tall, and having a thin build, weighing approximately 135 lbs. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, Erin was wearing a black Adidas sweater, black Adidas leggings, and black boots. A photo of Erin has been circulated to assist in her identification.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to anyone who may have information regarding Erin’s whereabouts to come forward. Information can be provided to the police at (807) 684-1200. Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

