Kenora, ON – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was actively engaged in responding to 337 incidents from Monday, December 25, 2023, to Sunday, December 31, 2023. These incidents encompassed a wide range of situations, including but not limited to:

Unwanted person – 29

eTicket – Vehicle – 29

R.I.D.E. – 24

Traffic complaint – 19

Liquor License Control Act – 19

Police assistance – 15

Domestic dispute – 13

Mental health act – 12

Police information – 11

Theft – 9

Community services – 9

Suspicious person – 9

Ambulance Assistance – 8

Noise complaint – 8

Assault – 7

Family dispute – 7

Attempt or threat of suicide – 6

Motor vehicle collision – 6

Alarm – 6

Person Well-Being Check – 6

B-E bus/res/other – 6

Trouble with youth – 6

Missing person located – 6

Animal complaint – 5

eTicket – Enforcement Initiative (RIDE) – 5

Mischief – 5 Bail violations – 4

911 call/911 hang-up – 4

Missing person – 4

Shoplift – 3

Warrants – 3

Assist Other Police Agency – 3

Property check – 3

Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 3

Trespass to property act – 3

Property related – 2

Prevent breach of peace – 2

Drug offences – 2

Impaired/over 80 – 2

Sexual assault – 2

Non-police matter-low priority – 1

Airplane crash – 1

OPP Managed Courthouse – Security Event – 1

Police Observation – 1

Fire – 1

Robbery – 1

Marine – 1

Motor vehicle – abandoned – 1

Crisis Call Diversion – 1

Duplicate occurrence – 1

Landlord tenant problem – 1

Weapons – 1

Charges Laid and Public Reminders During this period, Kenora OPP laid 34 charges under the Criminal Code and 24 under the Highway Traffic Act.

The OPP takes this opportunity to remind the public about their efficient online reporting system, Citizen Self Reporting (CSR), which has been available across the province since 2014. CSR allows citizens to report specific minor incidents and crimes online, eliminating the need for an officer to be dispatched to the scene for non-emergency situations. This system covers various incidents, including but not limited to:

Theft Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Property Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Vehicle Under $5000

Theft from Vehicle

Lost / Missing Property Under $5000

Stolen License Plates

Driving Complaints

To access Citizen Self Reporting online and learn more about this service, visit opp.ca.