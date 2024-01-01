OTTAWA – POLITICS – Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the New Year:

“Tonight, Canadians across the country and around the world will come together to reflect on the past year and look to the year ahead.

“This year, Canadians stood strong through some difficult times. Despite geopolitical instability, global inflation, and Canada’s worst wildfire season on record, Canadians didn’t give up. We rolled up our sleeves, looked out for our neighbours, and were there for each other.

“The Government of Canada provided targeted inflation relief to the families who needed it most. We delivered $10-a-day child care in over half the provinces and territories. We introduced dental care that will benefit millions of Canadians, including seniors. We attracted investments from around the world to our communities, creating jobs our workers can count on. And we worked together to build more homes, faster – from coast to coast to coast.

“There is so much more to do. Over the next year, we will keep supporting the middle class – creating good jobs, building more homes, and keeping the air clean.

“As we ring in a new year, let’s recommit to the values of unity, inclusivity, and diversity that define us as Canadians. Canada is the best country in the world. Let’s keep making it even better.

“Happy New Year, Canada!”