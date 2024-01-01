San Francisco – with McCaffrey, Aiyuk, Samuel and Kittle – is the first team in NFL history with a running back, two wide receivers and a tight end each with 1,000 scrimmage yards in the same season.

KANSAS CITY defeated Cincinnati, 25-17, and clinched their eighth-consecutive AFC West division title, surpassing the LOS ANGELES RAMS (seven consecutive NFC West titles from 1973-79) for the second-longest streak of division titles in NFL history. Only the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11 consecutive AFC East titles from 2009-19) have a longer streak.

The Chiefs secured a playoff berth for the ninth-consecutive season, tying the INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (nine seasons from 2002-10) and DALLAS COWBOYS (nine from 1975-83) for the second-longest streak of playoff appearances in NFL history. Only the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11 seasons from 2009-19) have a longer streak.

Kansas City has at least 10 wins in nine consecutive regular-seasons, tied with the INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (nine seasons from 2002-10) for the third-longest streak of 10-win seasons all-time. Only the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (17 seasons from 2003-19), and SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (16 seasons from 1983-98) have longer streaks.

CLEVELAND – which defeated the New York Jets, 37-20, on Thursday – clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2020.

The LOS ANGELES RAMS defeated the New York Giants, 26-25, and clinched a playoff berth for the third time in the past four seasons.

PITTSBURGH defeated Seattle, 30-23, for its ninth win of the season and secured a 20th-consecutive season with a .500-or-better record, surpassing the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2001-19) for the second-longest streak in NFL history. Only the DALLAS COWBOYS (21 consecutive seasons from 1965-85) have a longer streak.

The Steelers’ MIKE TOMLIN has led Pittsburgh to a .500-or-better record in each of his 17 seasons as the team’s head coach and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer GEORGE HALAS (16 consecutive seasons from 1933-42 and 1946-51) for the third-longest streak of consecutive .500-or-better seasons by a head coach in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer TOM LANDRY (21 consecutive seasons from 1965-85) and BILL BELICHICK (19 consecutive seasons from 2001-19) have a longer streak.

ARIZONA, which entered Week 17 with a 3-12 record, overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Philadelphia (11-5), 35-31. It marked the first time that a team defeated an opponent that entered the week with at least eight more wins since Week 18 of the 2021 season [Detroit (2-13-1) defeated Green Bay (13-3)].

Week 17 of the 2023 marked the first time in NFL history that there was an offensive touchdown, defensive touchdown, kickoff-return touchdown and punt-return touchdown each of at least 90 yards in the same week (Cowboys’ CEEDEE LAMB – 92-yard touchdown reception; Eagles’ SYDNEY BROWN – 99-yard interception-return touchdown; Patriots’ JALEN RAEGOR – 98-yard kickoff-return touchdown; Giants’ GUNNER OLSZEWSKI – 94-yard punt-return touchdown).