Kenora – WEATHER – Brace for a day of fluctuating weather conditions! Here’s the detailed forecast to help you plan your day:

Today (Monday, January 2):

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries early in the morning. High: The temperature will rise to -3°C, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like -20°C in the morning and -8°C in the afternoon.

Southwest winds blowing at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h. Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress in warm layers, and don’t forget a wind-resistant jacket to combat the gusty conditions.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Dropping to -5°C, but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -12°C. Wind: Northwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h after midnight.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, January 3):

Holding steady near -4°C, with a wind chill making it feel like -12°C. Wind: Northwest winds continuing at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

Extended Outlook (Wednesday, January 3):

A sunny day awaits with a high of -10°C. Night: Clear skies with a low of -18°C.

