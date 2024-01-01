January 1, 2024 – Kenora Weather Update: Snowy Skies and Chilly Winds

It is now Winter yet and no there isn't snow Yet! Just an appetizer for the coming winter.

Kenora – WEATHER – Brace for a day of fluctuating weather conditions! Here’s the detailed forecast to help you plan your day:

Today (Monday, January 2):

  • Current Condition: A chilly -10°C with light snowfall.
  • Daytime Weather: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries early in the morning.
  • High: The temperature will rise to -3°C, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like -20°C in the morning and -8°C in the afternoon.
  • Wind: Southwest winds blowing at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h.
  • Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress in warm layers, and don’t forget a wind-resistant jacket to combat the gusty conditions.

Tonight’s Forecast:

  • Sky Condition: Cloudy skies with periods of light snow commencing in the evening.
  • Temperature: Dropping to -5°C, but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -12°C.
  • Wind: Northwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h after midnight.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, January 3):

  • Sky Condition: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries.
  • Temperature: Holding steady near -4°C, with a wind chill making it feel like -12°C.
  • Wind: Northwest winds continuing at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

Extended Outlook (Wednesday, January 3):

  • Day: A sunny day awaits with a high of -10°C.
  • Night: Clear skies with a low of -18°C.

Weather Trivia:

  • Did you know? Kenora experiences significant snowfall during the winter months, with an average snowfall of over 100 cm annually.
