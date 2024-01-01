SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – Prepare for a cooler day with snow and brisk winds! Here’s what you need to know to stay warm and safe:

Today (Monday, January 2):

Current Condition: A frosty -4°C in Sachigo Lake Far warmer than the record cold temperature of -39.1°C set in 2014 on this day.

Daytime Weather: Increasing cloudiness with a 40% chance of flurries late in the morning and early afternoon, followed by periods of snow in the afternoon.

High: Reaching -4°C, but with the wind chill, it'll feel like -12°C.

Wind: West winds at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h.

West winds at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress warmly in insulated layers and a wind-resistant coat. Don’t forget gloves and a hat!

Tonight’s Forecast:

Sky Condition: Expect periods of snow with accumulations of 2 to 4 cm.

Temperature: Dropping to -11°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -10°C in the evening and -18°C overnight.

Wind: West winds at 20 km/h, shifting north near midnight.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, January 3):

Sky Condition: Light snow ending in the morning, then mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.

Temperature: Falling to -17°C in the afternoon, with a wind chill of -18°C in the morning and -26°C in the afternoon.

Wind: North winds at 20 km/h.

Extended Outlook (Wednesday, January 3):

Day: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -16°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of -22°C.

