Kenora can expect a mix of cloudy skies and chilly temperatures, with snow flurries anticipated over the weekend and into the New Year.

Today’s Weather (Friday): Kenora will experience partly cloudy skies becoming overcast later in the morning. Early morning fog patches will dissipate, giving way to a high of -2°C. However, the wind chill will make it feel like -9°C in the morning and -4°C in the afternoon.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Ensure to dress in layers with a focus on warmth. A winter jacket, gloves, a hat, and a scarf are essential to combat the chilly wind.

Tonight’s Forecast: The sky will be overcast tonight, with winds picking up to become north at 20 km/h. Expect a low of -8°C, feeling like -5°C in the evening and chilling down to -15°C overnight due to the wind chill.

Weekend Outlook:

Prepare for periods of snow with north winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. The high will be around -5°C, but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -15°C. Sunday, December 31: A mix of sun and cloud is expected, with a high of -10°C.

Nighttime Weather:

Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries, and a low of -17°C. Sunday Night: Cloudy periods, dipping to a low of -12°C.

Welcoming the New Year:

The first day of the New Year in Kenora will be a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -6°C. Monday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -11°C.

Weather Trivia: Kenora’s weather at this time of year is typical of the Canadian Shield region, known for its cold winters and moderate snowfall. This pattern is influenced by the area’s geographical features, including its proximity to Lake of the Woods.