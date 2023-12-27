Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service has reported a significant number of impaired driving arrests and incidents during the recent holiday weekend, spanning from Friday, December 22 to Tuesday, December 26.

During this period, law enforcement officers apprehended seven individuals on charges related to impaired driving. Additionally, five drivers were handed three-day suspensions for varying degrees of alcohol influence. Among these, four were found with blood alcohol concentrations exceeding 50 mgs, while one was a youth novice driver with a detectable blood alcohol level.

Highlighted Incidents:

Case TB23052076: A 22-year-old was arrested for impaired driving and resisting arrest. The incident occurred in the early hours of December 23 when a pickup truck was spotted speeding on Red River Road. The driver, after a collision and a subsequent attempt to evade arrest, was taken into custody. A search revealed possession of a suspected illicit substance. Charges include impaired operation of a vehicle, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. The individual has since been remanded in custody pending a future court appearance. Case TB23052061: Officers participating in the Festive RIDE program responded to a report of a driver unconscious at the wheel near Edward Street South and Walsh Street East. The incident, taking place shortly after midnight on December 23, led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man from Thunder Bay for impaired driving. The individual was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired and is awaiting further legal proceedings. Case TB23052362: In the early hours of December 26, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Memorial Avenue, where a vehicle was discovered abandoned in a ditch. Investigation led to the arrest of a 22-year-old male, the vehicle’s owner, at a nearby business. The driver, who refused a breathalyzer test, faces charges including impaired operation of a vehicle and failure to comply with a demand. His driving privileges have been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded.

These incidents underscore the Thunder Bay Police Service’s commitment to road safety and the consequences of impaired driving.

The public is reminded to always designate a sober driver or use alternative transportation options when impaired. Driving impaired is never an option.