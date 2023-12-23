Thunder Bay: Mild Start to Weekend with Slight Potential for a White Christmas

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
8820
Sunrise Thunder Bay Ontario
Good morning, Thunder Bay!

Thunder Bay Weather Report – Saturday, December 23

Residents of Thunder Bay experience a mild +2°C this morning, with a chance of a white Christmas in the city.

Today: The day will be cloudy with a 40% chance of drizzle. Fog patches are expected to dissipate later in the morning. The high will reach a mild +4°C.

Tonight: Cloudiness continues, with a 40% chance of drizzle this evening and again after midnight. Fog patches will develop in the evening, and temperatures will hold steady near +5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A jacket suitable for mild temperatures and an umbrella for potential drizzle will be useful today.

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Christmas Eve will see cloudy skies with a 60% chance of rain in the afternoon. Morning fog patches will clear late in the morning, with a high of 7°C expected.

Night: The evening brings a 70% chance of rain or snow, with temperatures dropping to a low of -5°C. The chance of snow increases, potentially leading to a white Christmas.

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

A mix of sun and cloud is forecasted for Christmas Day, with a high of -2°C. A cooler day, but with some sunshine for holiday activities.

Night: Expect cloudy periods with a low of -10°C. A cold but peaceful Christmas night.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Thunder Bay’s location near Lake Superior can influence its weather patterns, often leading to sudden shifts like those forecasted from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day?

Previous articleManaging Screen Time for Children During Christmas Holidays
Next articleChristmas Around the World: Diverse Celebrations and Unique Traditions
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR