Thunder Bay Weather Report – Saturday, December 23

Residents of Thunder Bay experience a mild +2°C this morning, with a chance of a white Christmas in the city.

Today: The day will be cloudy with a 40% chance of drizzle. Fog patches are expected to dissipate later in the morning. The high will reach a mild +4°C.

Tonight: Cloudiness continues, with a 40% chance of drizzle this evening and again after midnight. Fog patches will develop in the evening, and temperatures will hold steady near +5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A jacket suitable for mild temperatures and an umbrella for potential drizzle will be useful today.

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Christmas Eve will see cloudy skies with a 60% chance of rain in the afternoon. Morning fog patches will clear late in the morning, with a high of 7°C expected.

Night: The evening brings a 70% chance of rain or snow, with temperatures dropping to a low of -5°C. The chance of snow increases, potentially leading to a white Christmas.

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

A mix of sun and cloud is forecasted for Christmas Day, with a high of -2°C. A cooler day, but with some sunshine for holiday activities.

Night: Expect cloudy periods with a low of -10°C. A cold but peaceful Christmas night.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Thunder Bay’s location near Lake Superior can influence its weather patterns, often leading to sudden shifts like those forecasted from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day?