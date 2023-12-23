Nikki Haley Within Poll’s Margin of Error in What She calls a Surge

Former Republican President Trump has been so far ahead of all of his GOP challengers that for many to call it a race has been difficult. While former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has been the most vocal against President Trump making the rounds on CNN and MSNBC and every media outlet he can, it is former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley who has narrowed the gap with Donald Trump in New Hampshire’s 2024 Republican presidential primary.

A recent poll indicates that this race might be closer than expected, shaking up the dynamics of the Republican nomination process. This has surprised many, and has “The Donald” taking to his ‘Truth’ Social attacking the poll and his new challenger as only Trump can do – in a series of insults and claims of fake news.

Nikki Haley Gaining Ground in New Hampshire

According to an American Research Group Inc poll, Nikki Haley garnered 29% support, coming within four percentage points of Donald Trump, who secured 33% support in the New Hampshire primary scheduled for January 23, 2024. This significant shift in the poll results suggests that Haley’s campaign has gained traction among Republican voters.

Competing Poll Results

Another poll from the Saint Anselm College New Hampshire Institute of Politics presented a slightly different picture, with Trump leading Haley 44% to 30%. While these polls offer contrasting perspectives, they collectively indicate a tightening race in the Republican primary.

Trump Now Faces a Serious Challenger

For months, Donald Trump held a commanding lead in Republican primary polling. However, the latest surveys demonstrate that Haley is emerging as a viable alternative for conservative voters. The University of New Hampshire survey center director, Andrew Smith, suggests that Trump’s support coming in at less than 50% indicates a competitive race within the Republican Party.

Trump’s Mixed Reaction

Trump’s response to Haley’s surge has predictable. He took to his Truth Social platform to dismiss the poll as “fake,” using his preferred nickname for Haley calling her “Birdbrain”. In addition, he appeared on a right-wing radio show, where he labeled the polls showing Haley’s success as “fake news” and downplayed her potential as a primary contender.

“Fake New Hampshire poll was released on Birdbrain,” Trump said about Haley, using the nickname he coined in September. “Just another scam! Ratings challenged FoxNews will play it to the hilt. Sununu now one of the least popular governors in the U.S. Real poll to follow.”

Haley’s Response

Nikki Haley has embraced her recent polling performances. At a campaign town hall in Iowa, she addressed Trump’s comments, emphasizing, “We’re surging.” Her confidence and growing popularity within the party highlight her determination to challenge the former president.

Haley’s Background

Nikki Haley served as the US ambassador to the United Nations following Trump’s election in 2016. She later resigned in 2018. Before her role on the international stage, she served as the governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. One of her notable actions during her governorship was signing into law a ban on abortion without exceptions for rape or incest, a law that came into effect after the US Supreme Court’s landmark decision in the Roe v. Wade case.

Is Trump in Trouble?

While Trump continues to be a significant figure in Republican politics, he faces a multitude of legal and political challenges, including 91 criminal charges related to the 2020 presidential election, allegations of retaining government secrets, and hush-money payments. These challenges, coupled with the emergence of strong competition from Nikki Haley, make the 2024 Republican primary a contest to watch closely.

The decision in Colorado by the Supreme Court to boot Trump from the ballot is based on the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

What is the 14th Amendment?

While most Americans are very familiar with the 1st, 2nd, and 5th Amendments to the Constitution, the 14th is not as well known.

It is Section 3 of the 14th Amendment that the Colorado Supreme Court used to rule on the former President being allowed to run for public office.

The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is one of the Reconstruction Amendments, which were adopted in the aftermath of the American Civil War. The 14th Amendment was ratified on July 9, 1868, and it addresses several key issues related to citizenship, equal protection under the law, and the rights of formerly enslaved individuals. It consists of five sections:

Section 1: This section is perhaps the most significant and is divided into three important clauses:

The Citizenship Clause: It grants citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” This clause overturned the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott v. Sandford decision, which had denied citizenship to African Americans.

The Equal Protection Clause: It prohibits states from denying any person within their jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws. This clause has been central in numerous civil rights cases and ensures that all citizens are treated equally under the law.

The Due Process Clause: It states that no state shall “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” This clause has been crucial in protecting individual rights.

Section 2: This section deals with representation in Congress and addresses the issue of apportionment. It states that if a state denies the right to vote to any male citizens over the age of 21, its representation in the House of Representatives will be reduced proportionally.

Section 3: This section bars individuals from holding certain government offices if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States or given aid and comfort to its enemies. However, Congress has the power to remove this restriction by a two-thirds vote.

Section 4: This section affirms the federal government’s responsibility for the public debt and declares that the debts incurred by the Confederacy during the Civil War are void.

Section 5: This section grants Congress the power to enforce the provisions of the 14th Amendment through appropriate legislation.

The Republican primary in New Hampshire, once seen as a foregone conclusion in favour of Donald Trump, is now a battleground with Nikki Haley closing in. As the 2024 election cycle unfolds, the dynamics of American politics continue to evolve, keeping both candidates and voters engaged and eager to see how the race will ultimately play out.