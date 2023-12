Thunder Bay – LIVING – The City’s Solid Waste & Recycling Facility (the landfill) and the Recycling Depots operating hours change during the holiday season. The holiday hours are:

Date Operating Hours Saturday, December 23 8 am – 4:30 pm Sunday, December 24 CLOSED Monday, December 25 CLOSED Tuesday, December 26 CLOSED Wednesday, December 27 8 am – 6:30 pm Thursday, December 28 8 am – 6:30 pm Friday, December 29 8 am – 6:30 pm Saturday, December 30 8 am – 4:30 pm Sunday, December 31 CLOSED Monday, January 1 CLOSED Tuesday, January 2 8 am – 6:30 pm

For more information, visit: thunderbay.ca/landfill or contact the Infrastructure & Operations Dispatch at 807-625-2195.