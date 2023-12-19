SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Sioux Lookout’s Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have made significant progress in an ongoing investigation, resulting in the confiscation of firearms and prohibited weapons from a residence in the area.

The operation unfolded on December 15, 2023, when the Sioux Lookout OPP Crime Unit, acting on a warrant, conducted a thorough search of a local home. This meticulous search led to the discovery and subsequent seizure of a handgun, a shotgun, two restricted weapons, and various ammunition, all in the interest of public safety.

In connection with these findings, Matthew Parkinson, a 46-year-old individual from Ottawa, was apprehended and faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code. These charges include careless storage of firearms, prohibited devices, and ammunition, along with possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, for which he faces two counts.

Following his arrest, Parkinson has been released and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on January 30, 2024, for further proceedings.

The OPP remains steadfast in its commitment to community safety. The force encourages the public to report any firearms-related safety concerns immediately. In urgent or life-threatening situations, residents should not hesitate to call 9-1-1. For more information on firearms laws and safety tips, the OPP urges the public to visit their official website at www.opp.ca or the Government of Canada’s website at www.Canada.ca.