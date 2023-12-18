A Subzero Prelude: -16°C at the Dryden Airport, Gently Awakening at 5:25 AM ⏰

Dryden – WEATHER – The Dryden Airport serves as the stage for a subzero prelude, welcoming the day with a calm Canadian politeness, after all what else can you do, at -16°C as the clock strikes 5:25 AM. The tranquil palette of winter unfolds in Vermilion Bay and Dryden.

Today’s Winter Canvas: Mainly Cloudy with a 40 Percent Chance of Flurries 🌨️

The winter canvas of Vermilion Bay and Dryden reveals mainly cloudy skies, adorned with a fleeting 40 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. The northwest wind at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, embraces a gentle dance, eventually becoming light in the morning. The high struggles to reach minus 11°C, accompanied by a brisk morning wind chill of minus 24, softening to a milder minus 16 in the afternoon.

Tonight’s Celestial Serenity: Clear Skies and a Gentle Southwest Breeze 🌌

As night descends, Vermilion Bay and Dryden bask in celestial serenity under clear skies. The wind, now from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight, marks a low of minus 14. The evening wind chill of minus 17 gives way to a more frigid minus 23 overnight.

Tuesday’s Winter Waltz: Mainly Cloudy Tones, Softened by a Light Afternoon Breeze 🌬️

Tuesday unveils a winter waltz, painted in mainly cloudy tones that gradually soften. The wind, initially west at 20 km/h, becomes light in the early afternoon. The daytime high reaches minus 5°C, with a morning wind chill of minus 20 and a more gentle minus 9 in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night’s Nocturnal Harmony: Cloudy Periods in the Symphony of Winter 🌙

As night takes center stage, Vermilion Bay and Dryden experience nocturnal harmony with cloudy periods. The night’s low retreats to minus 12, offering a peaceful backdrop to the winter symphony.

Winter Wardrobe Ensemble: Adorn Layers for Winter’s Tranquil Palette 🧣

Prepare for Vermilion Bay and Dryden’s tranquil palette with layered warmth. Insulated jackets, scarves, and cozy mittens are your companions against the winter breeze and the gentle flurries.

Weather Trivia: The Dance of Snow Crystals ❄️

Did you know that snow crystals form in a variety of shapes, including stars, needles, and columns, depending on the temperature and humidity? The dance of snow crystals adds a unique touch to the winter landscape.