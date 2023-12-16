Daybreak Chill: Thunder Bay Awakens to 0°C at 6:00 AM ☕

THUNDER BAY – There is lots to do today in Thunder Bay. The weather won’t be a drag on your day.

What’s up?

There is a Christmas party for shoppers going on at The Hub in downtown F-Dub on Victoria Avenue East. From 11-4 it is a Christmas Market with venders and for fun there will be Karaoke as well.

The Thunder Bay Farmer’s Market is on at the CLE. Stopping by you will find tasty treats and seasonal crafts.

Make Goods and Co. one of your holiday stops. The Sugar Shack is sure to keep smiles on your children or grandchildren’s faces. Check it out.

On to the weather. as dawn paints the sky, Thunder Bay greets the morning with a 0°C chill at 6:00 AM, setting the stage for a day that promises a winter medley.

Saturday’s Cloudy Canvas: From Flurries to Rain Showers 🌨️

Saturday in Thunder Bay unfolds beneath a cloudy canvas, with a few flurries starting in the morning and transforming into a few rain showers in the afternoon. The wind, initially calm, becomes a southward force at 20 km/h late in the morning. The temperature rises to a high of plus 4°C, bringing a mild touch to the winter day.

Saturday Night’s Weather Ballet: Cloudy Skies with a Chance of Rain or Flurries 🌧️

As night falls, Thunder Bay engages in a weather ballet. The skies remain cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries in the evening. The temperature settles at a low of plus 1°C, creating a night of subtle winter whispers.

Sunday’s Frosty Prelude: Cloudy Skies and a Hint of Flurries ❄️

Sunday begins with a frosty prelude in Thunder Bay, featuring cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of flurries late in the morning and afternoon. The wind, now a northwest force at 30 km/h gusting to 50, adds a wintry touch. The daytime high reaches plus 2°C, offering a chilly embrace.

Sunday Night’s Quiet Finale: Cloudy Periods with a Whisper of Flurries 🌌

As night descends, Thunder Bay’s weather symphony concludes with quiet moments of cloudy periods and a subtle 30 percent chance of flurries. The temperature drops to a frigid low of minus 13, leaving the town in a tranquil hush.

Winter Wardrobe Ensemble: Embracing Elegance in the Chill 🧤

Prepare for Thunder Bay’s winter ensemble with layered warmth. Cozy jackets, scarves, and gloves will be your allies in navigating the weekend chill with elegance.

Weather Trivia: The Dynamic Dance of Rain and Snow ❄️

Did you know that the transition from snow to rain is influenced by temperature fluctuations in the atmosphere? Each raindrop or snowflake tells a unique tale as they journey through the winter skies.