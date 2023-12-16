THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Ah the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, touring Intercity Shopping Centre, and other great venues, you might in the search for holiday gift giving joy forget that Tis also the season for thieves too.

As the holiday shopping season is in full swing, law enforcement is urging shoppers to take simple precautions to safeguard themselves and their festive purchases from potential theft. Here’s a practical list of tips to ensure your shopping expedition remains joyful and worry-free:

Protect Your Personal Items:

Keep wallets and purses securely fastened on your person at all times. Opt for digital payments with debit and credit cards instead of carrying large sums of cash. Shield your Personal Information Number (PIN) when making transactions at point-of-sale terminals. Use recognized bank machines rather than stand-alone ATMs to avoid card-skimming devices.

Securing Your Gifts:

1. Avoid becoming a target by not carrying large amounts of gifts openly. Take them to your car promptly.

2. Place gifts in the trunk of your car or, for SUVs and trucks, cover them on the floor with a blanket.

Parking Lot Safety:

1. Ensure your vehicle is always locked; an unlocked door is an open invitation to opportunistic thieves.

2. Park in well-lit areas to enhance visibility and deter criminal activity.

3. Roll up your vehicle’s windows and keep valuables out of sight to minimize the risk of break-ins.

4. Lock your doors and keep your keys secure.

Shopping Online? Porch Pirates are Ready to Pounce!

Protecting oneself from porch pirates requires proactive measures to ensure the safe delivery and receipt of packages. Here are some effective strategies:

Delivery Instructions: Provide specific delivery instructions, such as leaving packages in a less visible area or with a trusted neighbour. Secure Delivery Location: Install a secure delivery box or locker on your property to receive packages safely. Smart Doorbell Cameras: Use smart doorbell cameras to monitor deliveries and receive real-time alerts. Some models even allow two-way communication. Delivery Notifications: Opt for delivery notifications from the shipping carrier to track the package’s status and be aware of its expected arrival time. In-Store Pickup: Choose in-store pickup options when available. This way, you can collect your package directly from the retailer. Custom Delivery Times: If possible, schedule deliveries for times when you’ll be at home to receive them. Neighbor Collaboration: Coordinate with trustworthy neighbors to keep an eye on each other’s packages and collect them if someone is away. Package Redirect Services: Use package redirect services offered by some carriers, allowing you to reroute deliveries to a secure pickup location. Signature Requirements: Request a signature upon delivery to ensure that packages are handed directly to you or a designated recipient.

By incorporating these straightforward shopping tips, you can significantly contribute to a safe and enjoyable holiday season for everyone on your gift list. Remember, theft-proofing starts with individual awareness and taking proactive measures to protect your belongings during the festive hustle and bustle. Stay safe and have a happy holiday shopping experience!