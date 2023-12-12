Community Alert: Mail Theft Investigation Leads to Arrest

FORT FRANCES, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Fort Frances have made a significant breakthrough in a case involving the theft of mail from the Fort Frances Post Office. A local contract cleaner has been charged with multiple offenses related to the incident.

OPP and Canada Post’s Joint Investigation

The investigation began on December 4, 2023, when Canada Post alerted the OPP in Fort Frances about a potential theft by a contract cleaner at the post office. The Fort Frances OPP Crime Unit, in collaboration with Canada Post’s Security Investigation Services, launched a thorough investigation into these allegations.

Search Warrant and Recovery of Stolen Items

Following the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence in LaVallee Township and an associated vehicle. The search led to the recovery of a significant amount of stolen property, including gift cards, rebate coupons, and parcels. So far, over 60 victims have been identified, and authorities anticipate this number to increase as the investigation progresses.

Charges and Court Appearance

Ann Marie Rousseau, a 56-year-old resident of LaVallee Township, faces several criminal charges, including:

Theft from mail sent by post

Possession of article stolen from mail

Theft over $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Careless storage of a firearm

Rousseau made a bail court appearance on December 7, 2023, and was released from custody. Her next court date is scheduled for January 29, 2024, at the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice.

Public Call for Information

The OPP encourages anyone with information regarding this crime to come forward and contact them at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Contacting Canada Post

Customers with concerns about their postal services in light of this incident can reach out to Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by phone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).