Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings across the region.

Thunder Bay

It is -20 this morning. Mainly cloudy skies for Monday. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h near noon.

High zero. Wind chill minus 27 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight mainly cloudy skies will continue with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this evening. Snow will be beginning late this evening with five centimetres likely. Winds will becoming west at 20 km/h before morning. Temperature steady near zero.

Fort Frances

Increasing cloudiness for Monday in Fort Frances along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Snow in earnest will begin late this afternoon with up to two centimetres. Winds will become south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High zero. Wind chill minus 16 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the snow will be ending after midnight then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle this evening. A\Precipitation of two to four centimetres is likely. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h before becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -15 in Dryden this morning to start the week. Increasing cloudiness today with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Snow beginning late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High minus 1. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight snow will be ending overnight then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and after midnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 30 km/h becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Kenora

Mainly cloudy for Kenra along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Snow will be beginning late this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High zero. Wind chill minus 18 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight snow will be ending after midnight then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. there will be a risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this evening. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 16 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -2 this morning in Sachigo. Periods of snow will be ending this morning then mainly cloudy skies. Periods of snow will start this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight periods of snow will ending overnight then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow after midnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming west 30 gusting to 60 this evening. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.