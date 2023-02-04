Thunder Bay – Weather – The Extreme Cold Warnings have ended. There are warnings in effect for Southern Ontario.

Thunder Bay

Periods of light snow will be ending early this morning then mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Periods of light snow are forecast for late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

The temperature will be falling to minus 16 this morning then rising. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect periods of light snow ending overnight then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Amounts of two centimetres are likely. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is at -20 this morning. Far warmer than it has been. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of light snow. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is calling for mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow beginning near noon with two centimetres. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 12. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see periods of light snow ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Kenora

Mainly cloudy skies for Kenora with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow will begin near noon. Two centimetres are likely. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

High minus 9. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see periods of light snow ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy skies for Sachigo along with a with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

High minus 16. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Wind of up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite.