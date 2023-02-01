The Cree Development Corporation/James Bay Native Development Corporation (CDC/SODAB) is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. George E. Pachano as its new Chief Executive Officer.

“Reconciling the pursuit of development and the need to protect the land and wildlife is a challenging exercise and Mr. Pachano has the experience and community perspective needed to empower the Eeyou Istchee communities through sustainable development”, says Katherine Moses, Chairperson of the CDC/SODAB.

Prior to his nomination, Mr. Pachano was Director General of the Whapmagoostui First Nation since September 2018. He also served as Capital Projects Manager for the Cree Nation of Chisasibi for 8 years, after 10 years as Director at the Cree Construction and Development Company.

“I am honored to become the new CEO of the CDC/SODAB and participate in the development of my nation. I have always been a believer in the fact that projects happening on the territory should be Cree-led, hiring local workers as much as possible. I intend to combine my experience and expertise to advance our numerous ongoing projects, including the communication about the Grande Alliance feasibility studies”, says George E. Pachano.

Mr. Pachano holds degrees in Project Management and Business Administration from the Northern College of Applied Arts and Technology, McGill University and the Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology. He was confirmed in his new role by the Grand Council last December, and officially started work in his position at the beginning of January.

About the Cree Development Corporation/James Bay Native Development Corporation

The CDC/SODAB was created through the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement to assist, promote and encourage the creation, diversification or development of businesses, resources, properties and industries within the territory with a view to stimulating maximum economic opportunities for Crees and contributing to their general economic well-being.

SOURCE Cree Development Corporation