Anyone who has spent the majority of their lives navigating a musical landscape littered with such touchstones as Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Little Anthony and The Imperials, such iconic venues as Brooklyn Fox and Paramount Theatre, the blossoming and burgeoning of the in New York R’n’B scene, the Minneapolis funk sound and even such musical icons as Prince, is someone who is going to read about. Pepé Willie is just such a person. If You See Me: My Six Decade Journey in Rock and Roll, his autobiography, is just a book.

From a casual observer to a vital mover and shaker in such scenes, the book is an explosive and informative journey through several important movements and musical happenings, crossing genre, geographical locations, sound and style, time, and tempo.

A lot has changed in the sixty years of the book’s scope; the musical world that he is immersed in after the book’s journey would be unrecognizable from the one he knew as a youth. As one man’s story, it is riveting. As a snapshot of the development of American music, it is an important historical document.

