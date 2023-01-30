THUNDER BAY – On January 19, 2023, the GNG JFO, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), NAPS, APS and the Thunder Bay Police Service executed three search warrants in the City of Thunder Bay. Police seized approximately 3.7-kilograms of suspected cocaine, approximately $50,000 in Canadian currency and a vehicle.

The Enforcement action by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (GNG JFO) has resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, cash and a vehicle.

Three people face charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and the Criminal Code (CC).

The GNG JFO, comprised of members from the OPP, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) and the Anishinabek Police Service (APS), began this drug trafficking investigation in October 2022.

Anthony GILLESPIE, age 29 of Toronto, Jonathan NETZEREAB, age 29 of Mississauga and Dane STEELE, age 32 of Terrebonne, Quebec are charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine – Section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000 – Section 354 (1)(a) CC

The accused were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.

On November 16, 2021, the Government of Ontario announced an investment of $75.1 million to reinforce the fight against gun and gang violence in communities across Ontario, including establishing a Guns and Gangs JFO. The Guns and Gangs JFO is led by the OPP and consists of the following police services: Anishinabek Police Service; Barrie Police Service; Brantford Police Service; Cornwall Police Service; Halton Regional Police Service; Hamilton Police Service; Kingston Police; London Police Service; Niagara Regional Police Service; Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service; North Bay Police Service; Ottawa Police Service; Peel Regional Police; Royal Canadian Mounted Police; Sudbury Police Service; Sûreté du Québec; Gatineau Police Service; Timmins Police Service; Toronto Police Service; Waterloo Regional Police Service; Windsor Police Service; and York Regional Police.