THUNDER BAY – News – Some major change at the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB).

The board has welcomed a new Chair and Vice Chair at its inaugural meeting in January 12th, 2023.

Following the 2022 municipal election, TBDSSAB has welcomed 11 new Board members—the highest turnover since the TBDSSAB’s inception in 1999. Ken Boshchoff, Mayor of the Municipality of the City of Thunder Bay, was appointed as Board Chair. Meghan Chomut, Councillor for the Municipality of Shuniah, was appointed as Vice Chair.

“I am honoured to join the TBDSSAB Board of Directors as Chair for 2023,” says incoming Board Chair, Ken Boschoff. “I look forward to standing united with all member municipalities to better understand and address issues that impact the people in our District.”

“I’m excited to take on the role of Vice Chair,” says Meghan Chomut. “I’m looking forward to working with the Board and Administration to help make decisions that are in the best interest of those that are most vulnerable in our community, and keep them at the forefront of every decision.”

The TBDSSAB Board of Directors consists of fourteen members who are elected officials.

Thirteen Board Members representing municipal jurisdictions within the District are appointed by their municipal councils, while the one TBDSSAB member representing areas within the Territory Without Municipal Organization (TWOMO) is selected by qualified electors of that territory for a four-year term.

2023 TBDSSAB Board of Directors:

Albert Aiello – City of Thunder Bay

Ken Boshcoff – City of Thunder Bay – Chair

Anne-Marie Bourgeault – Township of Schreiber

Meghan Chomut – Township of Shuniah – Vice-Chair

Kasey Etreni – City of Thunder Bay

Nancy Gladun – Township of Red Rock

Brian Hamilton – City of Thunder Bay

Greg Johnsen – City of Thunder Bay

Kathleen Lynch – Territory Without Municipal Organization

Elaine Mannisto – Municipality of Greenstone

Jim Moffat – Township of Manitouwadge

Dominic Pasqualino – City of Thunder Bay

Mark Thibert – Municipality of Neebing

Jim Vezina – Township of O’Connor

The coming term will see the board making some real changes at TBDSSAB.