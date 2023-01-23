RED LAKE – Mining – Pure Gold Mining Inc. (NEX:PGM.H, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), announces today that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”), to cancel the listing of its ordinary shares (“Shares”) on the standard segment of the Official List of the FCA, and to request the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) to cancel the admission to trading of the Shares on the main market for listed securities of the LSE (together, the “Cancellation of the London Listing”).

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, the Company is required to give at least twenty business days’ notice of the intended Cancellation of the London Listing. Therefore, the Company expects the Cancellation of the London Listing to be effective from 8.00 am GMT on February 15, 2023 such that the last date of trading of the Shares would be February 14, 2023.

The expected Cancelation of the London Listing will not affect the Company’s primary listing on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol PGM.H.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

The Company is a Canadian gold mining company, located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Company owns the PureGold Mine, which began gold production in 2021 after the successful construction of an 800 tpd underground mine and processing facility. The Company’s Mine is centered on a forty-seven square kilometre property with significant discovery potential.