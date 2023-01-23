Thunder Bay – News – The City of Thunder Bay has its first homicide of 2023.

Police have arrested a male teen from Hamilton after the Sunday afternoon shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Thunder Bay man.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the 700-block area of John Street Road just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 22 following reports of possible shots fired.

Police learned a male victim had sustained injuries consistent with a shooting, and was transported by Superior North EMS paramedics to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 9 p.m.

Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

As a result of continued investigation, a male youth suspect was identified. The investigation also revealed the suspect was on a firearms prohibition order as a result of a criminal incident that occurred in Southern Ontario.

The suspect was located and arrested within the City of Thunder Bay just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023.

A 17-year-old male from Hamilton is charged with Second-Degree Murder. He remains in police custody and is expected to appear in bail court in Thunder Bay today (Monday, Jan. 23).

The name of the youth is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation remains ongoing. A scene is being held and a post-mortem examination is pending.