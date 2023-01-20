THUNDER BAY – Weather – Colder temperatures are on the way fro the north.

Thunder Bay

A mix of sun and cloud for Friday. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 23 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

For Friday night skies will be clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight.

Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 14 in the evening and minus 25 overnight.

Fort Francés

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon.

Tonight cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill near minus 16.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h.

Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill near minus 17.

Tonight Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 11. Wind chill near minus 16.