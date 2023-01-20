FORT FRANCES – A traffic stop has led officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River District Detachment to arrest two individuals and seize drugs near the community of Fort Frances.

On January 19, 2023, at 11:05 pm, members of the Rainy River District Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Rainy River OPP Crime Unit, and frontline officers conducted a traffic stop on Kings Highway 11 near Pearson’s Road.

A quantity of suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, and items associated with drug trafficking were located by police.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher WHALEN, 42 years-old, Krystal WINDEGO, 37 years-old both Fort Frances, ON has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

Possession of a Schedule I substance-other drugs contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Both were held in custody and appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice Fort Frances Bail Court on January 20, 2023, and released from custody to attend court to be spoken to on February 27th, 2023 at 9:30 am in Fort Frances.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.