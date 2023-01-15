Thunder Bay – Weather – A warm almost spring-like weather for Thunder Bay this Sunday. Fort Frances will see a high of =3.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning then light late in the afternoon.

High plus 1.

Sunday night, to start, skies will be partly cloudy. It will becoming fully overcast near midnight. Low minus 1.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle or flurries changing to a 60 per cent chance of drizzle near noon. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Sunday evening there will be a 60 per cent chance of drizzle changing to a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle or flurries before morning. Low minus 1.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle or flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High zero. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle or flurries. Low minus 1.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning this morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 10. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind southeast 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 14 overnight.