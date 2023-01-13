The Star Blanket Cree Nation, in Saskatchewan, proclaimed that they have located numerous underground irregularities during their search for unmarked graves, making them the first group to provide an effective plan to determine what is buried beneath the surface.

With the help of ground-penetrating radar, they found a child’s jawbone on the ground and also more than 2,000 anomalies at the site of a previous residential school.

As the radar cannot discern human remains from other soil disturbances, the First Nation said it intends to employ advanced DNA recognition techniques in the coming months to find out what exactly is there underground.

Their system could serve as a model for other communities examining for unmarked graves around the nation.