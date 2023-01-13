Fort Frances – Multiple calls for service to the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) lead to impaired charges.

On January 6, 2023 at approximately 9:39 p.m., officers with the Fort Frances OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Sixth Street. Treaty Three Police advised a female in Fort Frances was detained on suspicion of impairment. Fort Frances officers arrived and determined the driver was impaired and she was arrested.

On January 7, 2023 at approximately 09:54 a.m., officers with the Rainy River Detachment of the OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Roen Road in Chapple Township. Officers located the vehicle in the ditch along with the driver. Through investigation, it was determined the driver was impaired and was subsequently arrested.

As a result of the investigation on January 6, Reena Namaypoke, 34 years-old of Whitefish Bay, Ontario has been charged with:

– Operation while impaired contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

As a result of the investigation on January 7, Michael Cottell, 45 years-old of Kamloops, British Columbia has been charged with:

– Operation while impaired contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Members of the public are encouraged to call 911 if they suspect impaired or dangerous driving or call 1-888-310-1122 for non-emergency driving complaints.