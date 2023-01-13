Toronto – Business – Porter Airlines is unveiling the details of its updated premium in-flight service offering, with an emphasis on partnering with high-quality Canadian brands.

Porter is elevating economy air travel for everyone in its greatly expanding network. Coinciding with the airline’s strategy to grow in markets throughout North America using new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft*, as well as its existing De Havilland Dash 8-400 fleet, travellers will enjoy a new level of generosity and thoughtful service that is non-existent in economy air travel today.

The new aircraft and in-flight amenities come into service on February 1, 2023.

Porter’s onboard experience transforms expectations for economy air travel. Each partner was carefully selected for its locality, quality ingredients, brand alignment, and focus on sustainability.

“All of our food and beverage partners are Canadian, deeply passionate about their craft, and have strong relationships within their communities,” said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. “Porter is aligning our brand with premium partners who emulate our values and the distinct service that we pride ourselves in delivering. With a focus on high-quality products, generous service and competitive prices, our passengers will experience economy air travel in a way that no other airline is offering.”

Porter’s existing signature in-flight service – PorterClassic – featuring complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, along with a selection of premium snacks, will continue to be part of the journey on both the De Havilland Dash 8-400 and Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. This includes:

A rotating selection of Beau’s Brewing Co. ( Vankleek Hill, Ont. ) craft beer, as well as Jackson-Triggs (Niagara Peninsula, Ont.) Pinot Grigio and Cabernet Sauvignon.

craft beer, as well as Pinot Grigio and Cabernet Sauvignon. The finest collection of tea from Sloane Fine Tea Merchants ( Toronto ) and freshly brewed arabica bean Balzac’s Coffee Roasters ( Stratford, Ont. ) .

and freshly brewed arabica bean . An assortment of premium snacks, including Hardbite ( Surrey, B.C. ) All Natural Kettle Cooked Chips, Good For You Desserts ( Toronto ) chocolate chip banana bread, naturSource ( Saint-Laurent, Que. ) Olio d’Oliva and our Tamari® Almonds, Three Farmers ( Saskatoon, Sask. ) zesty cheddar roasted fava beans, and Cookie It Up ( Aurora, Ont. ) milk chocolate shortbread.

On longer haul E195-E2 flights, the option of fresh food made with healthy ingredients is also available, along with additional premium beverages. These menu items are included with PorterReserve, a new, all-inclusive economy experience, and also available for purchase with PorterClassic. They include:

A delectable selection of Canadian cheese from the Cheese Boutique ( Toronto ).

Entrées and side dishes in partnership with local kitchens across Canada and delicious sandwiches prepared on gourmet croissants from Nadège ( Toronto ) . The menu selection varies by flight, including specific brands. Items include: Chia smoothie bowl Ham and brie croissant breakfast sandwich Seven-layer dip Korean cauliflower Soba noodle bowl Tropical salmon poke Vegetarian buddha bowl For smaller indulgences, seasonal fruits and freshly baked biscuits are available. Additional beverage options include organic wellness shots from Greenhouse ( Toronto ) and premium pre-mixed cocktails, such as an Old Fashioned, Martini and Margarita from Tumbler & Rocks ( Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. ) .

Other packaged menu items include oatmeal, pasta, noodles, beef jerky and protein bars. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available on every flight.

Sustainability is at the heart of the new menu design, with a priority on reducing and eventually eliminating single-use plastics onboard, providing biodegradable cups and cutlery, and eco-friendly packaging.

In addition to the food and beverage offering, all E195-E2 passengers will have access to a free distinct digital passenger experience with partner Viasat Inc.’s high-speed, reliable WiFi providing full access to web surfing and streaming services. West Entertainment’s in-flight entertainment content features current and classic movies, trending TV series, children’s programming and documentaries that can be played on personal devices.