It’s Friday the 13th! This date is considered unlucky and tied to misfortunate events in many countries around the world.

The fear of this day is officially called friggatriskaidekaphobia and some people refuse to do certain activities on this day such as cutting their hair, buying a house, or participating in any event.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Skies will be clearing near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 9. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Skies will becoming cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14 with temperature rising to minus 7 by morning. Wind chill minus 17 this evening.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy skies in Fort Frances with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill near minus 13.

Dryden and Vermillion Bay

Mainly cloudy skies for the Dryden region with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness this evening. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 15.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies for Sachigo Lake along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon.

Tonight, skies will be cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 22 overnight.