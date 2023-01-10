Thunder Bay – Weather – The region is one of contrasts. The cold spot in the province at -30.1 ° C is Attawapiskat. Thunder Bay is under a Freezing Drizzle Advisory.

Thunder Bay

Periods of light snow or freezing drizzle with up to 2 centimetres possible. Wind becoming east 20 km/h early this afternoon.

The temperature will be steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 8.

Tonight will see continued periods of light snow or freezing drizzle with another two centimetres possible. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. The temperature will be steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 this evening.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries for Fort Frances. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h.

High zero. Wind chill minus 12 this morning.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies for Dryden with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

There will be a risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.

Washaho Cree Nation

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h this afternoon.

High minus 13. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Periods of snow beginning after midnight. Two centimetres of snow is likely. Wind southeast 30 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.