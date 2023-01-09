Thunder Bay – Weather – Lake effect snow mixed with freezing drizzle is expected to develop tonight. The precipitation may change completely over to snow Tuesday afternoon. However, it is possible that the freezing drizzle will remain mixed with the snow until it comes to an end Wednesday night.

Significant snowfall amounts are not expected.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Kakabeka Falls – Murillo

A long-lasting period of freezing drizzle is expected beginning tonight.

Beginning tonight and ending Tuesday afternoon.

It is possible that the freezing drizzle could continue into Wednesday.