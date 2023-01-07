Thunder Bay – Weather – A rarity this morning, the weather map is showing almost no weather alerts or warnings. There are only two places in British Columbia with weather issues.

Thunder Bay

It is -11 to start Saturday. Mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be clearing late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is -16 this morning. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.

Tonight under cloudy skies there will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill near minus 16.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is at -16 this morning with cloudy skies. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating near noon. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is for cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight with the risk of freezing drizzle. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill near minus 17.

Sandy Lake

A mix of sun and cloud for Sandy Lake. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Winds will be from the southwest 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 10. Wind chill near minus 18.