THUNDER BAY – News – On December 16, 2022, at approximately 6:47 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team, Thunder Bay Fire Services, Thunder Bay Police Service, and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a serious three-vehicle collision on Highway 11-17 between John Street and Oliver Road in the City of Thunder Bay.

As a result of the motor vehicle collision, occupants were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center (TBRHSC) via EMS as a result of their injuries.

The OPP was advised on January 2, 2023, that 21-year-old Sarah RITTAU of Devlin had succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The investigation remains ongoing.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.