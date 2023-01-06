Thunder Bay – Weather – It is colder out this morning. However there are no weather alerts or warnings.

Thunder Bay

Increasing cloudiness this morning. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. The Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is for cloudy skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Fort Frances

Overcast skies with fog patches dissipating this morning. Winds are going to be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will remain overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with light wind at up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 14. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19.

Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 26 overnight.