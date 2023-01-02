John Carpay Turned Himself into Calgary Police Winnipeg – In July 2021, the Winnipeg Police Service entered into an investigation regarding the attempted intimidation of a presiding Judge, that being, Chief Justice of the Court of King’s Bench, Glenn JOYAL.

The Major Crimes Unit continued its investigation. Investigators determined that a private investigation firm was hired to surveil the judge. Investigators also learned the suspect was a legal representative of several provincial Churches and associates of Churches in Manitoba and was in the process of bringing a high-profile constitutional challenge to provincially enacted Covid-19 Public Health Orders. Chief Justice Glen JOYAL was presiding over this matter.

With assistance from the Calgary Police Service, a suspect was placed under arrest on the strength of a Canada-wide warrant with charges authorized by Manitoba Justice.

John Victor CARPAY, 55, of Calgary, is charged with the following offences:

– Intimidation of a Justice System Participant – Attempt to Obstruct Justice

The Accused is the Executive Director of The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms issued the following statement concerning the charge laid against John Carpay by the Winnipeg Police:

“During the height of Covid restrictions and lockdowns, it was reported that key members of Manitoba’s leadership were breaching public health regulations. As was already reported at the time, John Carpay made the unilateral decision to hire an investigator to ascertain the credibility of these claims in June 2021.

The Justice Centre’s statement on these events in June 2022 read:

“Mr. Carpay’s decision to conduct surveillance of Manitoba government officials followed a number of high-profile instances where those who imposed and enforced lockdown restrictions were themselves found violating their own rules, partying on rooftops, ignoring rules about face masks and social distancing, and jetting off to exotic holiday locations to countries without Covid restrictions. This flagrant flaunting of standards took place while Canadians faced unprecedented restrictions on their Charter-guaranteed freedoms to travel, assemble, associate with others, and worship.”

Mr. Carpay took full responsibility without reservation for his actions and apologized to Chief Justice Joyal in a public court hearing on July 12, 2021.

On Friday, December 30, 2022, the Justice Centre was made aware of a warrant for the arrest of John Carpay. This warrant was apparently issued in connection with the events that took place in 2021 and alleges obstruction of justice.

When he was made aware of this warrant, Mr. Carpay immediately turned himself into Calgary Police Services.

This charge is unexpected and without explanation. The events at issue took place over 18 months ago, and police have not previously contacted Mr. Carpay nor the Justice Centre. Mr. Carpay has been cooperating with the investigation of this matter by the Law Society of Manitoba. At the time of the events, the Justice Centre Board of Directors also took appropriate steps to strengthen governance and oversight of the organization while Mr. Carpay took a seven-week leave of absence

The Justice Centre is deeply disappointed by the decision of Winnipeg Police to lay a criminal charge for events that took place more than 18 months ago and that are already being dealt with appropriately. It is doubly disappointing that it was decided that these actions should take place during the holiday season when Mr. Carpay is spending time with his family. Oddly, Mr. Carpay’s sole bail condition states that he cannot contact Chief Justice Joyal, an individual that Mr. Carpay has not had any communication with apart from the apologies that he issued in 2021.”