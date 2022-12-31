THUNDER BAY – News – Jessica Raven, a 33-year-old woman appeared by video from the Thunder Bay Correctional Center for a bail hearing on December 30, 2022.
Raven had been arrested on December 1, 2022, after the Thunder Bay Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on 1209 Victoria Avenue East.
Police seized approximately 322 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
On Friday, Justice of the Peace Tobey Meyer ruled that Raven be released on a $250 no-deposit bail with the following conditions:
- reporting her address to the Thunder Bay Police
- having no contact with any co-accused individuals
- following a curfew from 10pm to 6am
- not possessing any drugs or weapons
- staying more than 50 meters away from 1209 Victoria Avenue East
- subject to compliance checks by the Thunder Bay Police.
Raven has another court appearance scheduled for February 3, 2022.