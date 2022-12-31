THUNDER BAY – News – Jessica Raven, a 33-year-old woman appeared by video from the Thunder Bay Correctional Center for a bail hearing on December 30, 2022.

Raven had been arrested on December 1, 2022, after the Thunder Bay Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on 1209 Victoria Avenue East.

Police seized approximately 322 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

On Friday, Justice of the Peace Tobey Meyer ruled that Raven be released on a $250 no-deposit bail with the following conditions:

reporting her address to the Thunder Bay Police

having no contact with any co-accused individuals

following a curfew from 10pm to 6am

not possessing any drugs or weapons

staying more than 50 meters away from 1209 Victoria Avenue East

subject to compliance checks by the Thunder Bay Police.

Raven has another court appearance scheduled for February 3, 2022.