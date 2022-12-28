THUNDER BAY – NEWS – UPDATE: Sudden death investigation being treated as homicide

Thunder Bay Police are now able to confirm Ivan ACHNEEPINESKUM 21, of Marten Falls, as the victim of the homicide investigation.

If anyone had any interaction with Ivan on, or shortly prior to, Saturday, December 24, 2022, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200, or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

If you have home, business or dash cam footage you believe could be helpful to investigators, and you were not already approached by police canvassing the area, please contact police as soon as possible.