Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today

Dryden – Weather – Just what everyone wanted, more snow. Travel in the region will be impacted.

Snow at times heavy is expected to move through the region this afternoon and evening.

Visibility may be significantly reduced at times due to heavy snow with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour are possible. The snow is expected to move east of the region later this evening, however freezing drizzle may develop in its wake.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Ignace – English River

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm by this evening.

Reduced visibilities due to heavy snow.

Snowfall rates of up to 2 cm per hour.

Timing: This afternoon and evening.