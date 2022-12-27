OPP Constable Pierzchala has lost his life in the line of duty after a senseless act of violence today in Haldimand County.

HAGERSVILLE, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is mourning the death of a member of the Haldimand County Detachment, killed in the line of duty.

On December 27, 2022, shortly after 2:30 p.m., an officer had been responding to a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Indian Line and Concession 14, west of Hagersville. When the officer arrived, he was shot.

Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Constable Pierzchala was 28 years old and had been an OPP officer for just over a year.

Two individuals were seen fleeing from the scene. Following a major search of the area, two people have been taken into custody. No further details will be released at this time regarding the suspects.

An ‘Alert Ready’ message had been sent to residents in the area, warning them to shelter-in-place. That alert, and the need to shelter in place, has now been cancelled.

The OPP is assisting the member’s family and colleagues as they deal with this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. The family is asking for privacy at this difficult time.

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, they should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

#OPP officer shot after responding to a call for a vehicle in the ditch at Indian Line and Consession 14 of Walpole. #OPP continuing to investigate. Further details to follow. @HaldimandCounty #HaldimandOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/hgm6HyToMs — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 27, 2022

According to police, a male and female were seen fleeing from the scene after the shooting.

In an emergency alert issued Tuesday evening, the force said it was searching for 25-year-old Randall McKenzie, in a black, Chevrolet pickup truck.

Shelter in place… Haldimand, Norfolk, Niagara, Hamilton, Oxford, Brant, Waterloo.

“The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating suspects believed to be armed. Police request that members of the general public shelter in place.”

The two suspects are reported in custody.

