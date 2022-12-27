The Viavi / Aeroflex 8800SX is a lightwave test and measurement platform that offers the best performance available today. This unique and powerful combination of performance, versatility, and value makes it an ideal choice for network engineers and technicians who need to characterize and troubleshoot optical networks.

What is the Viavi 8800SX and what makes it unique

The Viavi 8800SX is a lightwave test and measurement platform designed for testing, troubleshooting, and characterizing optical networks. It offers a wide range of features and capabilities that allow users to quickly identify issues, analyze network performance, and optimize the network for maximum efficiency. The instrument also provides high-performance signal analysis with its built-in error detection and correction capabilities.

The performance and versatility of the 8800SX

The 8800SX’s performance is unmatched by any other lightwave test and measurement instrument on the market today. The instrument offers a wide range of features, such as data rate testing up to 10 Gb/s, OSNR (optical signal-to-noise ratio) measurements, power meter and source testing, multi-format optical signal analysis and alignment, pulse jitter characterization, user-defined test sequences, and more. This performance makes the 8800SX an ideal choice for engineers and technicians looking for a comprehensive solution to their test and measurement needs.

The value that the 8800SX offers

In addition to its exceptional performance, the 8800SX also offers unmatched value. The instrument is competitively priced, making it an affordable choice for organizations of all sizes. It also features a modular design that allows users to add additional hardware and software as their needs evolve over time. This flexibility ensures that the 8800SX can meet the changing requirements of any network environment.

How the 8800SX is changing the lightwave test and measurement industry?

The Viavi 8800SX is truly revolutionizing the lightwave test and measurement industry. Its combination of performance, versatility, and value make it an ideal choice for network engineers and technicians who need to characterize and troubleshoot optical networks. By providing a comprehensive solution to their testing needs, the 8800SX is helping organizations around the world optimize their networks for maximum efficiency and reliability. With its high-performance features, easy to use interface, and affordable price point, the 8800SX is changing the way engineers and technicians approach lightwave test and measurement. And with its modular design, it can easily evolve to meet any future testing requirements. For these reasons, the 8800SX is quickly becoming the industry standard for lightwave test and measurement.





