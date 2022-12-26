THUNDER BAY – Sports – Thunder Bay’s supervised boarded outdoor rinks are now open for public skating.

Some of the unsupervised boarded rinks are open as well, while others require further flooding and maintenance prior to officially opening – check local signage.

Skating is permitted when rinks are closed, at the user’s discretion.

Unboarded skating ponds are still being prepared, pending weather conditions. Residents are reminded that throughout the season, ice conditions change with the weather and can result in short-notice closures.

The City operates and maintains 39 outdoor skating rinks. Each rink has different days of operation. Supervised boarded locations, on the days that they are open, operate from 1 pm – 9 pm daily.

The following sites will be open/supervised from 1 pm – 9 pm on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day:

Carrick Park

North End Community Centre

West End

West Thunder Community Centre

James Street Playfield

All remaining supervised sites will be closed/unsupervised the following days: December 24-26, and December, 31, and January 1st, 2023.

The skating loop at Vickers Park has been doubled in size for this season and is open for skating. The new unsupervised boarded rink at Dease Park is open as well.

To learn more about the City’s outdoor rinks and for a full listing of locations and hours, visit:www.thunderbay.ca/rinks