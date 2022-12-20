Nipigon – News – The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 104 occurrences between Monday, December 12, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022, including:
· R.I.D.E. – 34
· Community Services – 14
· Traffic Complaint – 9
· eTicket – Vehicle – 8
· Police Assistance – 6
· Alarm – 3
· Police Information – 3
· Fraud – 2
· Traffic Hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 2
· Suspicious Vehicle – 2
· Property Related – 2
· Assist Other Police Agency – 2
· Escort – 1
· Property Check – 1
· Compliance Check – 1
· Bail Violations – 1
· Trouble with Youth – 1
· Prevent Breach of Peace – 1
· Domestic Dispute – 1
· Impaired/over 80 – 1
· Ambulance Assistance – 1
· Property Damage – 1
· Fire – 1
· Warrants – 1
· 911 call/911 hang-up – 1
· Motor Vehicle Collision – 1
· Registry – Tow Truck Operator – 1
· Mental Health Act – 1
· Landlord Tenant Problem – 1
Over the past week, Nipigon OPP laid 2 charges under the Criminal Code and 4 under the Highway Traffic Act.