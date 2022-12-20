Nipigon – News – The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 104 occurrences between Monday, December 12, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022, including:

· R.I.D.E. – 34

· Community Services – 14

· Traffic Complaint – 9

· eTicket – Vehicle – 8

· Police Assistance – 6

· Alarm – 3

· Police Information – 3

· Fraud – 2

· Traffic Hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 2

· Suspicious Vehicle – 2

· Property Related – 2

· Assist Other Police Agency – 2

· Escort – 1

· Property Check – 1

· Compliance Check – 1

· Bail Violations – 1

· Trouble with Youth – 1

· Prevent Breach of Peace – 1

· Domestic Dispute – 1

· Impaired/over 80 – 1

· Ambulance Assistance – 1

· Property Damage – 1

· Fire – 1

· Warrants – 1

· 911 call/911 hang-up – 1

· Motor Vehicle Collision – 1

· Registry – Tow Truck Operator – 1

· Mental Health Act – 1

· Landlord Tenant Problem – 1

Over the past week, Nipigon OPP laid 2 charges under the Criminal Code and 4 under the Highway Traffic Act.