Nipigon OPP Respond to 104 Calls over Past Week

NNL Digital News Update
Nipigon
Nipigon

Nipigon – News – The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 104 occurrences between Monday, December 12, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022, including:

·              R.I.D.E. – 34

·              Community Services – 14

·              Traffic Complaint – 9

·              eTicket – Vehicle – 8

·              Police Assistance – 6

·              Alarm – 3

·              Police Information – 3

·              Fraud – 2

·              Traffic Hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 2

·              Suspicious Vehicle – 2

·              Property Related – 2

·              Assist Other Police Agency – 2

·              Escort – 1

·              Property Check – 1

·              Compliance Check – 1

·              Bail Violations – 1

·              Trouble with Youth – 1

·              Prevent Breach of Peace – 1

·              Domestic Dispute – 1

·              Impaired/over 80 – 1

·              Ambulance Assistance – 1

·              Property Damage – 1

·              Fire – 1

·              Warrants – 1

·              911 call/911 hang-up – 1

·              Motor Vehicle Collision – 1

·              Registry – Tow Truck Operator – 1

·              Mental Health Act – 1

·              Landlord Tenant Problem – 1

Over the past week, Nipigon OPP laid 2 charges under the Criminal Code and 4 under the Highway Traffic Act.

