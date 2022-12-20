Fort Frances – Weather – The mercury is going to hide in the bottom of the thermometer.

Windchill values near minus 40 are expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Cold night time low temperatures are expected to continue for the rest of the week; however, they are not expected to reach Extreme Cold criteria at this time.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.