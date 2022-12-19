THUNDER BAY – TECH – Tbaytel is partnering with Rogers and Ericsson to build and optimize the 5G network. Ericsson Canada has been a critical part of Canada’s innovation ecosystem and R&D story for nearly 70 years, working with Canadian carriers since 1985 to develop world-class networks and is now enabling all Canadians access to 5G. As partners, Ericsson helped Tbaytel make its existing LTE-Advanced network one of the best in the world.

Tbaytel has worked hard to bring the latest evolution of wireless technology to northern Ontario and will launch 5G services, powered by Ericsson, in core areas of Thunder Bay in January 2023 with continued expansion throughout the year. This multi-year, multi-million dollar investment will see 60 5G capable sites throughout the Thunder Bay area with plans to expand to additional regional markets by the end of 2023.

“5G networks will enhance our mobile experience providing us opportunities to reimagine how we use our smartphones and connected devices. It will bring faster data speeds for downloads and streaming, larger network capacities to support more connected customers and continuous network reliability to enrich Tbaytel’s overall mobile experience,” said Tbaytel President and CEO Dan Topatigh.

“Investing in our wireless networks to expand coverage and bring the latest in wireless technology has always been our priority because this is our neighbourhood and we are proud to have built the largest wireless network in northern Ontario. The launch of 5G is the next phase with significant effort and planning put into the design, build and optimizations of the network to ensure our customers can take advantage of the 5G experience. As other industries like transportation, mining, healthcare and entertainment evolve, Tbaytel’s 5G network will provide the backbone and support for emerging applications and devices.”

Tbaytel 5G will initially use a combination of network spectrums to provide a superior combination of coverage area and capacity, allowing for data speeds which far exceed what LTE is capable of. Low band spectrum allows coverage over long distances, providing optimal service in rural and semi-rural areas. Mid band spectrum will boost speed and deliver ultra-low latency, enabling infinite possibilities for consumers and business customers.

“We are delighted to be working alongside the team at Tbaytel to bring the world’s best mobile wireless technology to Thunder Bay and beyond in 2023,” said Jeanette Irekvist, Ericsson’s Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Canada. “5G offers faster speeds and lower latency that will provide an enhanced experience to consumers and will open innovative new technological capabilities that will support vital industries and enterprises in northern Ontario in areas including mining, forestry, and transportation.”

In order to be ready for the launch of 5G, it is important for customers to start by ensuring they have a Tbaytel 5G certified smartphone.

Visit tbaytel.net/5G for a list of compatible smartphones or visit the Tbaytel Store or any Tbaytel Authorized Dealer for a wide selection of new 5G devices.

More information on the launch of 5G will be available in the coming weeks.